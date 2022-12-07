Following Verdasco’s suspension, Kyrgios makes fun of the Spaniard

Nick Kyrgios poked fun at Fernando Verdasco, reigniting their long-standing rivalry

The Spaniard voluntarily accepted a two-month doping suspension after testing positive for an ADHD medication

Verdasco asserted that he neglected to renew his therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for the medication methylphenidate, which he was using as prescribed by his physician to treat his ADHD.

Verdasco has now received a future exemption from the World Anti-Doping Agency, according to information made public by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Wednesday.

Kyrgios tweeted, “Can’t say I’m surprised with this one.”

Can’t say I’m surprised with this one https://t.co/eh74Gt8hl4 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) November 30, 2022

The Spanish player took offence with a spectator talking during play at the Miami Open in 2018, starting a long history of animosity between the two.

Verdasco asked the chair umpire to halt play in the third set. Later, it was discovered that the man was Thanasi Kokkinakis’ father, Kyrgios’ doubles partner and Verdasco’s opponent for the day.

Following the match, the two exchanged a few words on Twitter. Verdasco blocked Kyrgios, and the Australian made fun of his “bravery” in doing so.

On Ben Rothenberg’s No Challenges Remaining podcast the following year, Kyrgios reiterated his stance, calling Verdasco “the most arrogant guy ever.”

