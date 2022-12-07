Football fever in Lyari is covered by a Brazilian TV station

Advertisement
  • Residents of Lyari in Pakistan’s Karachi turn out in great numbers 
  • Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals
  • Lyari cheered them on from their living room.
As their local channel “TV Brasil” reported from the football-crazed neighbourhood, the enormous support for Brazil’s football squad in Lyari was able to catch the attention of the Brazilian media.

Lyari, also known as “Mini Brazil,” continues to be in the news for its residents’ passion for Brazilian football, and they regularly turn out in great numbers to watch games of their preferred team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

During the world cup, the football-obsessed neighbourhood creates carnival-like scenes by painting the flags of the competing countries and holding live screenings of the games.

They turned out in great numbers to watch the games live while donning Brazil jerseys and waving the national flag, and when their preferred side won, they set off fireworks.

Brazilian media have taken notice of the neighborhood’s outpouring of support after “Reporter Brasil,” a local programme on TV Brasil, produced a segment on the area.

The media outlet shared the package on Twitter and identified Lyari as Mini Brazil.

“We think of Brazil, we think of football. And that’s why a small neighbourhood in Pakistan, where the World Cup is as exciting as it is here in our country, was nicknamed ‘mini Brazil’. And there are fans of our national team there,” Reporter Brasil wrote.

It is important to note that Brazil eliminated South Korea 4-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals. On Friday, Tite’s team will play Croatia, the 2014 World Cup runners-up.

Read More News On
End of Article
