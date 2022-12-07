Four-Nation Cup: Hajra Khan, along with a number of other notable players, was cut from squad

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has omitted veteran midfielder Hajra Khan from the lineup for the forthcoming Four-Nation Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The federation has invited 34 players to practise at the training camp in the run-up to the competition

However, this list is missing Khan and other well-known individuals like Mahpara Shahid, Aniqa Nisar, Zulfia Nazir, Roshnan Khan, and Khadija Kazmi.

The move reveals the Normalisation Committee’s (NC) long-term plan as they appear to proceed with a new-look squad. Malika-e-Noor, a defender, is the lone veteran player included in the PFF squad.

The 34 players are listed below.

Nisha Ashraf, Rumesa Khan, Hadiqa Zafar, Fatima Naz, and Mafia Parveen are the goalkeepers.

Maria Khan, Alina Isphani, Alina Akram, Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Ammal Khan, Anushey Usman, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed, Ruqqya Farheen, Sanober Sattar, Suha Hirani, and Zehmina Malik are among the midfielders.

Nadia Shams, Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Kainat Abdul Ghani, Naqiyah Ali, and Zoya Zeeshan are the forwards.

Malika e Noor, Eeshal Fayyaz, Eschal Sheikh, Mishal Bhatti, Nazalia Siddiqui, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan, and Sophiya Qureshi served as the defence team.