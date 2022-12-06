Advertisement
  Hajra Khan dismissed from Four-Nation Cup squad
Hajra Khan dismissed from Four-Nation Cup squad

  • Hajra Khan left out of team for upcoming Four-Nation Cup in Saudi Arabia.
  • 34 players have been asked to train at a camp before the tournament.
  • Malika-e-Noor, a defender, is the only player who is over 30 years old.
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has left veteran midfielder Hajra Khan off the team for the upcoming Four-Nation Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The federation has asked 34 players to train at a camp before the tournament so they can take part in the camp.

Khan, Mahpara Shahid, Aniqa Nisar, Zulfia Nazir, Roshnan Khan, and Khadija Kazmi are all well-known names that are not on this list.

The move shows what the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the PFF plans to do in the future, as they seem to go ahead with a new squad. Malika-e-Noor, a defender, is the only player in the team who is over 30.

Below is a list of the 34 players.

Nisha Ashraf, Rumesa Khan, Hadiqa Zafar, Fatima Naz, and Mafia Parveen all play as goalkeepers.

Midfielders: Maria Khan, Alina Isphani, Alina Akram, Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Ammal Khan, Anushey Usman, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed, Ruqqya Farheen, Sanober Sattar, Suha Hirani and Zehmina Malik.

Forwards: Nadia Khan, Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Kainat Abdul Ghani, Nadia Shams, Naqiyah Ali and Zoya Zeeshan.

Defenders: Malika e Noor, Eeshal Fayyaz, Eschal Sheikh, Mishal Bhatti, Nazalia Siddiqui, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi

