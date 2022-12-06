Hassan Ali reacts enraged when audience disrespects him

Hassan Ali reacts enraged when the audience disrespects him.

Brilliant Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali has established a strong reputation for himself with his outstanding achievements. Due to his poor performance in the game of cricket, the cricketer frequently receives criticism.

Recently, a national team cricketer was mistreated by the Arif Wala crowd. According to reports, Hassan was called out by the agitators in the crowd, and the guys spoke crudely about him. The crowd yelled at Hassan Ali while he was in Arifwala for a PPL series. One man reminded Hassan of dropping one of the crucial catches of Australia’s batsman in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final.

In addition to asking him why he missed the catch in the semi-final, he also made fun of Hassan for not making the team. Hassan Ali lost his anger after using derogatory language, and a brawl broke out in the stadium. Locals helped to break up the fight. Twitter users expressed their outrage at the incident and urged people to show respect for the cricketers after the video went viral.

im deleting all memes i made on Hassan Ali.pic.twitter.com/6nto1CyqnD — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) December 3, 2022

“It’s really hard to make Hassan Ali angry as he’s the coolest person on earth, so if he’s angry then someone has really misbehaved with him,” a Twitter user commented. The Twitter user supplied the following video link:

imagine driving a guy like Hassan Ali mad. He is literally the nicest person ever. That guy must pissed his pants when Hassan launched forward. https://t.co/PZWQjijj8Q — mojojojo (@mojojojo1_011) December 3, 2022

