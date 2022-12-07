Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • India has decided not to grant Pakistan’s blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup
India has decided not to grant Pakistan’s blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup

India has decided not to grant Pakistan’s blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup

Articles
Advertisement
India has decided not to grant Pakistan’s blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup

India has decided not to grant Pakistan’s blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup

Advertisement
  • The blind cricket team from Pakistan has been denied a visa by the Indian government
  • India’s decision, according to the PBCC, was based on “political considerations.”
  • India hosts the T20 Blind World Cup from December 5 to December 17
Advertisement

LAHORE: It was revealed on Tuesday that the Indian government would not grant visas to the Pakistani blind cricket team for the T20 Blind World Cup in 2022.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) expressed its unhappiness at the Indian government’s decision to refuse to grant visas to the Pakistan blind cricket team, claiming that New Delhi took the decision on “political reasons.”

Pakistan, a two-time runner-up, is a strong contender to win the T20 World Cup, according to a statement from the PBCC. The blind cricket team from Pakistan was scheduled to depart for India on Sunday to take part in the international competition.

India hosts the T20 Blind World Cup from December 5 to December 17.

Sultan Shah, the president of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) and chairman of the PBCA, said that the Indian foreign ministry had not issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for visas.

Shah said, “We didn’t get visas because the Indian foreign ministry didn’t give NOC.”

Advertisement

“In Lahore, our team is awaiting visas. All of the games will be rescheduled if we are given permission to leave today “Added he.

WBCC President Shah had earlier asserted that India was granted the hosting rights under the condition that it would grant visas to all participating countries.

Political policies have a significant impact on relations between Pakistan and India, whether it is in traditional cricket or another specific form. From 2012 to 2013, the two teams exclusively faced off in men’s competitions sponsored by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Recent political pressure prevented India from agreeing to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. The remark made by Jay Shah, head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stirred debate.

In the meantime, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had made it clear that Pakistan would not travel to India for the ICC World Cup in 2023 if they did not visit Pakistan for the Asian event the following year.

Also Read

Azad Kashmir, Lahore enters Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Tournament
Azad Kashmir, Lahore enters Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Tournament

Azad Kashmir and Lahore have advanced to the final of the NBP...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
The Atlas Lions' World Cup run
The Atlas Lions' World Cup run
Many Arabs celebrate Morocco's World Cup win
Many Arabs celebrate Morocco's World Cup win
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Morocco vs Spain Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Morocco vs Spain Full Highlights
Morocco beats Spain by 3-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout stage Standings
Morocco beats Spain by 3-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout stage Standings
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's 'great job'
PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's 'great job'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story