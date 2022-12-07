India has decided not to grant Pakistan’s blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup

LAHORE: It was revealed on Tuesday that the Indian government would not grant visas to the Pakistani blind cricket team for the T20 Blind World Cup in 2022.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) expressed its unhappiness at the Indian government’s decision to refuse to grant visas to the Pakistan blind cricket team, claiming that New Delhi took the decision on “political reasons.”

Pakistan, a two-time runner-up, is a strong contender to win the T20 World Cup, according to a statement from the PBCC. The blind cricket team from Pakistan was scheduled to depart for India on Sunday to take part in the international competition.

Sultan Shah, the president of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) and chairman of the PBCA, said that the Indian foreign ministry had not issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for visas.

Shah said, “We didn’t get visas because the Indian foreign ministry didn’t give NOC.”

“In Lahore, our team is awaiting visas. All of the games will be rescheduled if we are given permission to leave today “Added he.

WBCC President Shah had earlier asserted that India was granted the hosting rights under the condition that it would grant visas to all participating countries.

Political policies have a significant impact on relations between Pakistan and India, whether it is in traditional cricket or another specific form. From 2012 to 2013, the two teams exclusively faced off in men’s competitions sponsored by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Recent political pressure prevented India from agreeing to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. The remark made by Jay Shah, head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stirred debate.

In the meantime, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had made it clear that Pakistan would not travel to India for the ICC World Cup in 2023 if they did not visit Pakistan for the Asian event the following year.

