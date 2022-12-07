India stunned by Bangladesh, who goes on to win ODI series

In the second one-day international (ODI) of the series on Wednesday in Mirpur, Bangladesh shocked India by five runs.

The Tigers now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series after their victory.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s valiant efforts were in vain as India was unable to overtake a deficit of 272 runs.

Rohit Sharma hurt his hand while making a catch, and he left the field to get scanned. Later, he was observed in the dressing room with a thumb that was tightly bandaged.

Sharma, on the other hand, exploded onto the scene and played an amazing unbeaten knock of 51 runs in 28 balls. However, his performance was insufficient to give his team the victory.

In their allotted 50 overs, India was restricted to 266-9 thanks to Ebadot Hossain, who claimed figures of 3-45.

For the guests, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel each scored fifty.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz earlier helped Bangladesh recover and defeat India by scoring 271-7 with his first ODI century.

After the Indian bowlers left them in disarray on 69-6, the all-rounder added 148 runs for the seventh wicket with former captain Mahmudullah (77), who was unbeaten on 100.

Mehidy scored 100 runs off 83 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, and did so on the last ball of the innings.

After taking out the openers, India’s Mohammed Siraj took the initiative in the attack, and he soon teamed up with fellow quick Umran Malik, who also took two wickets, to put Bangladesh on the back foot.

Washington Sundar, a mysterious spinner, took three wickets in seven deliveries, including crucial dismissals of Shakib Al Hasan (eight) and Mushfiqur Rahim.

However, Mehidy, who increased his previous ODI record of 81 not out with two straight fours off Umran, teamed up with Mahmudullah to thwart the opposition’s attack and rebuild the innings.

Mehidy hit a few sixes on his way to his third ODI fifty, and Mahmudullah soon followed with his 27th half-century. The pair then switched to their normal boundaries.

When Umran, a quick bowler with incredible burst, caught Mahmudullah behind, the partnership was finally broken. It was the highest seventh-wicket stand against India by any team in 50-over matches.