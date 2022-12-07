Joao Felix jabs Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix criticized Diego Simeone.

It appears after Portugal beat Switzerland.

Therefore, a transfer looks probable.

Advertisement

Joao Felix criticized Diego Simeone after Portugal beat Switzerland at the World Cup, and a transfer looks probable.

Felix started in Portugal’s 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland, which has become the World Cup contender. They’ll face Morocco in the quarterfinals.

The 23-year-old seems happier on international duty than at the club, where he’s made only five La Liga starts this season.

After the win against Switzerland, he said things are different with Portugal than Atletico, and he’s loving the more expansive football at the World Cup.

Felix told Spor TV, ‘You play differently here and at the club.’ Things go better under favorable conditions.

‘We prepared as for prior games. We saw the best and worst and played accordingly, without losing ourselves. We played our finest game yet. We’re dedicated and confident. I hope it’s clear we have a great team and know what we want. We have everyone’s support and won’t stop.”

Advertisement

Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for £113m in 2019, but he may leave in January or summer of 2023.

Gil Marin, the club’s CEO, believes the risk didn’t pay off and that the forward will likely be traded shortly.

Marin said signing him was the club’s biggest bet ever. I think he’s a world-class talent, but his coach, playing time, and motivation are issues. If a departure option arises, he should consider it. He may leave, but I hope he stays. Not the player’s idea.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked to Portugal forward.

Also Read Portugal advances to the round of eight at the World Cup after thrashing Switzerland. In the round of 16, Portugal defeated Switzerland by a score of...