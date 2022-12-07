Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • Joao Felix jabs Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid
Joao Felix jabs Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix jabs Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid

Articles
Advertisement
Joao Felix jabs Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix jabs Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid

Advertisement
  • Joao Felix criticized Diego Simeone.
  • It appears after Portugal beat Switzerland.
  • Therefore, a transfer looks probable.
Advertisement

Joao Felix criticized Diego Simeone after Portugal beat Switzerland at the World Cup, and a transfer looks probable.

Felix started in Portugal’s 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland, which has become the World Cup contender. They’ll face Morocco in the quarterfinals.

The 23-year-old seems happier on international duty than at the club, where he’s made only five La Liga starts this season.

After the win against Switzerland, he said things are different with Portugal than Atletico, and he’s loving the more expansive football at the World Cup.

Felix told Spor TV, ‘You play differently here and at the club.’ Things go better under favorable conditions.

‘We prepared as for prior games. We saw the best and worst and played accordingly, without losing ourselves. We played our finest game yet. We’re dedicated and confident. I hope it’s clear we have a great team and know what we want. We have everyone’s support and won’t stop.”

Advertisement

Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for £113m in 2019, but he may leave in January or summer of 2023.

Gil Marin, the club’s CEO, believes the risk didn’t pay off and that the forward will likely be traded shortly.

Marin said signing him was the club’s biggest bet ever. I think he’s a world-class talent, but his coach, playing time, and motivation are issues. If a departure option arises, he should consider it. He may leave, but I hope he stays. Not the player’s idea.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked to Portugal forward.

Also Read

Portugal advances to the round of eight at the World Cup after thrashing Switzerland.
Portugal advances to the round of eight at the World Cup after thrashing Switzerland.

In the round of 16, Portugal defeated Switzerland by a score of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Four-Nation Cup: Hajra Khan, along with a number of other notable players, was cut from squad
Four-Nation Cup: Hajra Khan, along with a number of other notable players, was cut from squad
India has decided not to grant Pakistan's blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup
India has decided not to grant Pakistan's blind cricket team visas for T20 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi has been shortlisted for ICC Men's Player of the Month award
Shaheen Afridi has been shortlisted for ICC Men's Player of the Month award
Morocco, with its fearless players, advances while Spain fails to win
Morocco, with its fearless players, advances while Spain fails to win
Portugal advances to the round of eight at the World Cup after thrashing Switzerland.
Portugal advances to the round of eight at the World Cup after thrashing Switzerland.
The Atlas Lions' World Cup run
The Atlas Lions' World Cup run
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story