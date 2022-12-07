Advertisement
Mike Hussey respects Marnus Labuschagne an Australian hitter

  • Labuschagne helped Australia defeat the West Indies by 164 runs 
  • The batsman joined the Test team at the age of 29

Mike Hussey, a legendary Australian cricketer, is in awe of Marnus Labuschagne, the batsman who just helped his country defeat the West Indies by 164 runs in the inaugural Test at Perth. Mike Hussey says he is astounded by the player’s turnaround.

Mike Hussey stated , “This guy, he was picked for Australia (in late-2018) averaging like mid-thirties for Queensland, that’s not a terrific average to be honest, that’s ok. “It’s absolutely incredible for him to be averaging over 55 in Test cricket (at this point) and to just keep churning out the runs as he does.

“He just has an incredible taste for runs and a desire to participate in the game; his appetite is almost Steve Smith-like. When he was originally selected for Australia, you were probably thinking, “I hope this guy does okay,” Mike Hussey continued.

When he joined the Test team at the age of 29, Marnus Labuschagne collected 308 runs over two innings against the West Indies. Since then, he has produced a world-class average that is just shy of 60. On the ICC Test rankings for batsmen, he is presently ranked second.

Mike Hussey continued, “I never would have believed that he would have been able to do what he has done.

On Thursday, when the second Test against the West Indies begins, Marnus Labuschagne will try to keep up his run-scoring streak.

Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root to grab top spot among batters in ICC Test rankings
Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root to grab top spot among batters in ICC Test rankings

Marnus Labuschagne has surpassed England's Joe Root to take the top spot....

