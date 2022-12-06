Morocco beats Spain by 3-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout stage Standings

Advertisement
Articles
  • Morocco beat Spain 3-0 in extra time and penalties to progress to the quarterfinals.
  • They become the first African nation to reach that level since Ghana in 2010.
  • Portugal-Switzerland encounter will soon take place at Lusail Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
The first few hours of today’s football game have been nothing short of riveting.

Following extra time and penalties, Morocco prevailed over Spain 3-0 to go to the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time in their nation’s history.

They become the first African nation to reach that level since Ghana in 2010, and they will be closely following what happens at Lusail Stadium as Portugal and Switzerland get ready to do battle with one another.

Spain will leave the competition having played some exciting football; however, on the day in question, their finishing just didn’t cut it, as they were unable to create a breakthrough during either regulation time or extra time.

Before moving on to our live blog coverage of the Portugal-Switzerland encounter that will soon take place, you should check out our comprehensive match report first.

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
