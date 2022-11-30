New York Strikers beats Northern Warriors | T10 League points table 2022

New York Strikers beats Northern Warriors | T10 League points table 2022

New York Strikers beats Northern Warriors by five wickets, in the 22nd match of the Dubai T10 league at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Playing the first inning Northern Warriors made 143 runs with the loss of three wickets in a result New York Strikers completed the target with 5 wickets remaining.

Abu Dhabi T10 LeaguePWLDNRRPts
1 Deccan Gladiators64202.0138
2 New York Strikers54100.4408
3 Team Abu Dhabi53110.0987
4 Morrisville Samp Army53200.3756
5 Northern Warriors62400.1524
6 The Chennai Braves6240-0.8254
7 Bangla Tigers6240-1.2444
8 Delhi Bulls5131-1.1303
