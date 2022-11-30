New York Strikers beats Northern Warriors | T10 League points table 2022

Advertisement
New York Strikers beats Northern Warriors by five wickets, in the 22nd match of the Dubai T10 league at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Playing the first inning Northern Warriors made 143 runs with the loss of three wickets in a result New York Strikers completed the target with 5 wickets remaining.
|Abu Dhabi T10 League
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Deccan Gladiators
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2.013
|8
|2
|New York Strikers
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0.440
|8
|3
|Team Abu Dhabi
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0.098
|7
|4
|Morrisville Samp Army
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.375
|6
|5
|Northern Warriors
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0.152
|4
|6
|The Chennai Braves
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.825
|4
|7
|Bangla Tigers
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-1.244
|4
|8
|Delhi Bulls
|5
|1
|3
|1
|-1.130
|3
