Defending champions Jaffna Kings beat Dambulla Aura by 9 wickets

Samarawickrama and Fernando shared an opening partnership of 62 runs.

Jordan Cox was the player with the highest score, accumulating 43 runs off of 22 balls.

In the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the defending champions Jaffna Kings resumed their winning streak with a victory over Dambulla Aura by a score of 9 wickets. This victory gave them their second consecutive victory.

They batted second and were successful in reaching the goal with four overs to spare. The Jaffna Kings were able to cruise to an easy victory because to an opening partnership that included 62 runs scored off of 44 balls by Sadeera Samarawickrama and 51 runs scored off of 49 balls by Avishka Fernando. In her innings, Sadeera hit 7 fours and 1 six, whereas Fernando’s innings featured 4 fours and 1 six. Sadeera’s innings was the more impressive of the two. Noor Ahmad was able to take one wicket for the Dambulla Aura team.

Earlier, Dambulla Aura won the coin toss and chose to bat first after making their decision. Dambulla Aura was established on a platform that was set up by Jordan Cox and Shevon Daniel. For Dambulla Aura, Jordan was the player with the highest score, accumulating 43 runs off of 22 balls. His innings included three boundaries and four sixes.

Despite this, Aura was unable to capitalise on their momentum as wickets continued to fall at a consistent rate. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Ramesh Mendis contributed 18 and 10 runs, respectively, to the team’s total score of 121, which was achieved despite the loss of 9 wickets during the course of the innings. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (three wickets for twenty-four runs) and Maheesh Theekshana (three wickets for twenty runs) were the best bowlers for the Jaffna Kings. James Fuller made a contribution as well, taking 2/16 of the available shots.

