PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s ‘great job’

Pakistan and England are in the middle of a three-match Test series.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Ramiz Raja,

the chairman (PCB) This was the first meeting between the two since the prime minister took office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja for leading cricket in the country since he took office on Monday.

“Ramiz Raja has done a great job as chairman of the PCB,” the prime minister said at a dinner for the Pakistan and England teams, who are in the middle of a three-match Test series.

“When I was young, I went to a government college. Raja’s father was an additional commissioner in Lahore, and he loved cricket. His father used to give us free passes to the cricket games. We know each other this way, “The prime minister brought this up.

This was the first time the prime minister and the head of the PCB met since the prime minister took office in April.

Players from both teams, the chairman of the PCB, the Managing Director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Rob Key, the British High Commissioner, Dr. Christian Turner, and the Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal, were all there.

During his speech, PM Shehbaz praised the England team for winning and asked them to come back to Pakistan.

“Congratulations! England did a great job in this Test, so they deserve to win “what the leader said.

“I think this Pakistan team will do well. I’m sure that my team will get back on track in Multan “He said that he was hoping Pakistan would win the next Test match.

