Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s ‘great job’
PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s ‘great job’

PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s ‘great job’

Articles
PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s ‘great job’

PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s ‘great job’

Advertisement
  • Pakistan and England are in the middle of a three-match Test series.
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Ramiz Raja,
  • the chairman (PCB) This was the first meeting between the two since the prime minister took office.
Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja for leading cricket in the country since he took office on Monday.

“Ramiz Raja has done a great job as chairman of the PCB,” the prime minister said at a dinner for the Pakistan and England teams, who are in the middle of a three-match Test series.

“When I was young, I went to a government college. Raja’s father was an additional commissioner in Lahore, and he loved cricket. His father used to give us free passes to the cricket games. We know each other this way, “The prime minister brought this up.

This was the first time the prime minister and the head of the PCB met since the prime minister took office in April.

Players from both teams, the chairman of the PCB, the Managing Director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Rob Key, the British High Commissioner, Dr. Christian Turner, and the Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal, were all there.

During his speech, PM Shehbaz praised the England team for winning and asked them to come back to Pakistan.

Advertisement

“Congratulations! England did a great job in this Test, so they deserve to win “what the leader said.

“I think this Pakistan team will do well. I’m sure that my team will get back on track in Multan “He said that he was hoping Pakistan would win the next Test match.

Also Read

When will The Mirza Malik Show to be on-air
When will The Mirza Malik Show to be on-air

The Mirza Malik show will be co-hosted by Sania Mirza and Shoaib...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PCB denies Hasnain's Lanka Premier League NOC
PCB denies Hasnain's Lanka Premier League NOC
Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’
Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain vs Morocco Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain vs Morocco Live score
PAK vs ENG: Things you need to know about Haris Rauf's injury
PAK vs ENG: Things you need to know about Haris Rauf's injury
Blind T20 World Cup: India's error causes competition to be delayed
Blind T20 World Cup: India's error causes competition to be delayed
Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC
Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story