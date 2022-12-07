Portugal advances to the round of eight at the World Cup after thrashing Switzerland

In the round of 16, Portugal defeated Switzerland by a score of 6-1 to advance in the tournament

The first hat trick of the competition was scored by Goncalo Ramos

The next round of the tournament will see Portugal take on Morocco

Goncalo Ramos, who started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the first hat trick of the tournament, led Portugal to a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday at the World Cup in Doha. With the win, Portugal advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition.

After annihilating the Swiss in a performance that was as bit as magnificent as Brazil’s rout of South Korea 24 hours earlier, the Portuguese will take on Morocco in the quarterfinals after putting on a show that was on par with Brazil’s dominance.

At Lusail Stadium, a forward for Benfica named Ramos, who is only 21 years old, started in place of Ronaldo. This substitution came as a complete surprise.

The only player to score at all five World Cups, Ronaldo was demoted to the bench by Portugal’s head coach Fernando Santos after the player’s irate reaction to being taken out of the game during Portugal’s last group match. Ronaldo is the only player to score at all five World Cups.

He was hardly missed, as Portugal was able to become a team with greater fluidity without him.

Not only did Ramos make his name known to the rest of the world with his skillfully taken hat trick, but he also helped Raphael Guerreiro score one of his goals by providing an assist. Veteran defender Pepe was also on target.

Ronaldo finally entered the game in the 74th minute amid applause from the Portugal supporters. He almost immediately put the ball in the back of the net, but an official ruled that he was offside.

After that, Rafael Leao, another one of Portugal’s up-and-coming players, sealed the victory with the game’s most impressive goal, a curling, dipping strike that stopped Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer in his tracks during the stoppage time in the second half.

Morocco overcome Spain

Morocco stunned Luis Enrique’s team in a penalty shootout earlier on Tuesday to go to the quarterfinals for the first time in their nation’s history. Portugal may have been expecting to meet their neighbours Spain in the last eight, but Morocco’s victory allowed them to advance.

After a scoreless first half of 120 minutes at Education City Stadium, Spain’s penalty kicks were not successful as Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopped two of them and Pablo Sarabia struck the post with his attempt.

Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Madrid, took advantage of this opportunity to win the game with a chipped-in goal that sent the largely Moroccan audience into a frenzy.

After Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010, Morocco is the only other African team to make it to the quarterfinals of a World Cup.

One of Spain’s greatest opportunities during regulation time came from a free kick taken by Dani Olmo, but Moroccan goalkeeper Bounou made a spectacular save to deny them. Spain won the World Cup in 2010, but they were unable to break down Morocco’s athletic defence.

Walid Cheddira had a golden opportunity to win the game for Morocco in extra time and avoid the agonising penalty shootout; however, when he broke clear in the Spanish area, the shot that he took was saved by the legs of goalkeeper Unai Simon. Morocco ultimately lost the game in the shootout.

In the aftermath of a crushing loss, Spain will likely ponder why three of their players—the veterans Sergio Busquets of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Sarabia Germain’s and Carlos Soler—were unable to score in the penalty shootout that Morocco won 3-0. Morocco won the match.

Busquets expressed regret, saying, “It was a shame, it was decided on penalties in the most brutal way.”

The coach of Spain, Luis Enrique, stated that he was proud of his team despite the fact that the penalties had a negative impact.

“I assume full responsibility for the situation because I selected the first three takers, and the other players determined how to proceed from there. Unfortunately, we did not get to the fourth taker.”

Bounou, the hero of Morocco’s penalty shootout, stated that he had benefited from “a little bit of intuition, a little bit of luck,” and that despite their win, the team needed to keep their concentration.

“When you live through experiences like this one, it might be difficult to fully comprehend it at times. We are going to make an effort to tune out the noise in the environment and keep our attention on ourselves, our work, and our progress toward healing “he stated.

The Moroccan festivities spilled to Doha, where the Souq Wafiq, which is located in the centre of the city, was shut down by the police when tens of thousands of supporters gathered there to blow horns and pound drums.

Following the unfurling of a Palestinian flag by Moroccan players during their on-field celebrations, Morocco may be subject to disciplinary action by FIFA.

According to the standards of the world football body, the exhibition of flags and banners that are considered to be of a “political, provocative, and/or discriminating nature” is prohibited.

On Friday, five-time champion Brazil will take on last year’s runner-up Croatia in the quarterfinals. On the same day, Lionel Messi and Argentina will compete against the Netherlands in the other quarterfinal match.

The opening game on Saturday is Portugal taking on Morocco, followed by England taking on France and the tournament’s leading scorer, Kylian Mbappe, in the latter kickoff. Morocco and Portugal will meet first.

