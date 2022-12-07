Ronaldo is reportedly in talks with Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia

Advertisement
  • Following his highly publicised departure from Manchester United
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is in negotiations to sign a record-breaking contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, club sources informed on Monday

A source claimed that although the club and the 37-year-old were in “serious negotiations,” a deal had not yet been achieved because of concerns regarding Ronaldo’s image rights.

After delivering an emotional TV interview last month in which he attacked the team and coach Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese attacker left United.

According to a rumour by the Spanish tabloid Marca, Ronaldo will sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth around 200 million euros ($210 million) each season, beginning in January.

Another insider at the Saudi club, though, told AFP that no agreements had been made.

In his frank interview, Ronaldo said that he had turned down a sizable offer to sign with a Saudi team.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or might join Al-Nassr players David Ospina of Colombia and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon.

In their opening 3-2 victory over Ghana in Qatar, Portugal’s captain became the first player to score in five men’s World Cups when he converted a penalty.

Tuesday’s round of 16 matchup between Portugal and Switzerland will be their first chance to win a World Cup trophy.

The striker has an illustrious club career with United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He assisted his squad in winning the Euro 2016 championship.

