Spain’s Enrique will stick with his players until he goes

Luis Enrique praises his players following their elimination from the World Cup.

Coach also discusses his future with the national team

He had no complaints about the defeat

Following their elimination from the Qatar World Cup on penalties in the last-16 match against Morocco here on Tuesday, Spain coach Luis Enrique praised his team and his passing style of play.

Despite having over 75% of the game’s possession, Spain failed to make a shot on goal during the game’s 120 minutes of open play and only made one attempt on goal from a set piece.

“I am very happy with the players I have, I will stand with them to the death. I selected them and I congratulate them for the way they have behaved and for their World Cup,” said Enrique

“What upsets us is going out of the World Cup,” added the coach, who had no complaints about the defeat.

“This is sport, the players have followed the plan I gave them 100 per cent,” he continued. “My team represented my idea of football and I can only thank them for that.” “We dominated the game, but lacked a goal: the midfield controlled the ball, you can criticize us for not creating chances, but Morocco defended really well,” he insisted.

He also discussed the punishments. “I made the decision as to who would receive the penalty, selecting those I believed to be in the best condition. The same three would be my choice if I had to choose them again “Enrique said that he regretted not giving Pablo Sarabia more time while he was in Qatar.

Given Sarabia’s talent for free kicks, Enrique sent him to the field during the extra period. Sarabia was the first to stand out in the penalty shootout, but his attempt struck the right post.

The coach was questioned over his future with the national squad as well.

“I can’t say, if I will carry on, because I don’t know, I am very happy here with the team and the federation and I have a good relation with the Director of Sport and the President. if it was for me, I would stay forever, but I have to consider what they want,” he said.

