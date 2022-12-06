When will The Mirza Malik Show to be on-air

The Mirza Malik show will be co-hosted by Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

UrduFlix has announced the release month in a post on its Instagram account.

Rumours of the couple’s divorce have been circulating for more than a month. In 2018.

This month will see the debut of the Mirza Malik show, which will be co-hosted by the Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

In spite of the divorce rumours that have been swirling around their relationship, the couple has agreed to co-host the show for a Pakistani streaming service.

The localised video streaming service UrduFlix, which is similar to Netflix, has announced the release month in a post that was published on its Instagram account.

Despite the fact that the specific date of the show has not yet been disclosed, it has been confirmed that it will air sometime in December.

“Never get bored with our content that you’ll love. Hosted By @mirzasaniar and @realshoaibmalik coming to this #december,” read the post.

Rumors of the power couple ending their marriage have been circulating recently. After a wonderful marriage that lasted for 11 years, there are rumours that the couple is no longer together or has divorced each other, which has upset their admirers.

The couple hasn’t addressed the situation, which has been a topic of conversation for more than a month, and as a result, social media is full with rumours about them breaking up. This has left their fans and followers guessing about the subject.

However, the 36-year-old tennis pro has ceased writing about her spouse and has also stopped reacting to the postings he makes on social media.

A month ago, on the occasion of her 36th birthday, the person who had previously led the Pakistan national squad shared a birthday wish for her along with a sweet throwback photo of them sharing a joyful moment together when they were together.

The supporters, who have been hoping and praying that the rumours are not true, breathed a sigh of relief when they saw that Shoaib had wished them a happy birthday.

However, Sania did not show any interest in the post by liking it or commenting on it, which contributed to the spread of the divorce rumours.

After resolving a number of their legal concerns, the two celebrities are said to have already severed their ties to one another. On the other hand, according to a person with intimate ties to Malik, the rumours about their divorce are untrue. According to the source, the discrepancies are an inevitable and unavoidable component of every partnership.

In April of 2010, Mirza and Malik became husband and wife. In 2018, the couple became parents to a son whom they named Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

