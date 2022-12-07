Zimbabwe Cricket introduces ‘Zim Afro T10 league’

Zimbabwe’s newest franchise-based T10 league was unveiled by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Wednesday.

A new franchise-based T10 league was unveiled by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Wednesday, and it will begin play in March of the following year. The league will be called the Zim Afro T10 league.

The first edition of Zimbabwe’s newest tournament, which was established in collaboration with Mulk International, the business that created the Abu Dhabi T10, will feature six privately owned teams.

“We are pleased to announce the introduction of Zimbabwe’s own franchise-based T10 league, a powerful format that we believe is exactly what our changing, fast-paced world needs right now,” said ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani in an official statement.

The debut season of the Zim Afro T10 league, which is set to begin on March 29, 2023, is expected to draw top players from all over the world, according to Zimbabwe Cricket.

By giving the best athletes in the world a platform to display their skills, he continued, “as we embark on this tremendously exciting adventure, in conjunction with Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk and his firm, we are seeking to alter our game and develop a vast global fan base.”

In due course, the participating franchises, player auction dates, schedules, and other specifics will be revealed.

“This is an exciting addition to our cricket calendar and the potential of the Zim Afro T10 league to advance the reach, attractiveness and growth of the sport cannot be overemphasised.”

“We have already covered a lot of ground to ensure that, come March 2023, everything will be in place for the launch of a tournament that will provide great entertainment for the fans, top-level competition for the players and vast exposure for the investors,” said ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni.