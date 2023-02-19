Arsenal return to top of Premier League in vivid way

Advertisement
Arsenal returned to the leading spot in the Premier League in vivid way on Saturday, thanks to an own goal in stoppage time by Aston Villa goalie Emiliano Martinez.

Mikel Arteta’s team was in risk of failing once more with only a few minutes remaining at Villa Park in their quest to win the championship for the first time since 2004.

Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho had given Arsenal the lead twice before goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko brought them back into the game.

A draw wouldn’t have improved Arsenal’s chances of fending off the champions in a tight title fight, but it would have put them above Manchester City.

If Pep Guardiola’s team wins at Nottingham Forest later on Saturday, they would reclaim the lead over Arsenal in the goal differential standings.

After losing 3-1 to City on Wednesday, the Gunners did not begin a round of games as the league’s top team for the first time since August 20.

Arsenal had gone three games in the top division and four games overall without a victory, but this spirited triumph will give them new hope that they can catch City and win the title.

In front of self-described Villa supporter Tom Hanks, who was in the audience, Arsenal staged a Hollywood conclusion.

In his complaint about the “extremely challenging” match calendar, Arteta lamented the fact that Arsenal had to play again 63 hours after their loss to City on Wednesday.

After barely five minutes, Arteta’s concerns that Arsenal would have a difficult time keeping up with the swift turnaround materialised.

