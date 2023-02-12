Advertisement
  Asian Junior Squash Championship: Pakistan defeated India in Chennai
Asian Junior Squash Championship: Pakistan defeated India in Chennai

Asian Junior Squash Championship: Pakistan defeated India in Chennai

Articles
Asian Junior Squash Championship: Pakistan defeated India in Chennai

Asian Junior Squash Championship: Pakistan defeated India in Chennai

  • Pakistan defeated India to win 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship.
  • Hamza Khan defeated Paarth Ambani in the semifinals.
  • Pakistan advanced to semifinals by defeating Hong Kong, Korea, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan defeated India on Sunday at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy in Chennai to win the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship.

Noor Zaman of Pakistan and Krishna Mishra of India engaged in a four-game duel in the opening game of the final.

The first game saw a tight matchup between the two competitors, but Noor persevered to win 12-10. The second game, however, was won by Krishna Mishra 11-9.

However, Noor proved to be too strong for his opponent in the match’s crucial phase, winning the following two games to seal the victory.

The next match pitted Paarth Ambani against Pakistan’s Hamza Khan, a two-time Asian Junior champion and a British Junior champion.

Hamza easily defeated Paarth 3-0 thanks to his dominance of the contest.

Pakistan and India won their respective semifinal matches over Malaysia and Korea, respectively, to proceed to the event’s final.

Pakistan advanced to the semifinals by defeating Hong Kong, Korea, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka in the league stage.

