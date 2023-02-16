Advertisement
  • Australia retains top spot in current ICC Test Team standings
  • Australia is the top-ranked team in the Test rankings.
  • ICC has apologized for erroneously ranking India as the top squad.
  • Australia will enter the second Test against India with 126 rating points.
Australia continues to be the top-ranked team in the Test rankings, the International Cricket Council reaffirmed on Thursday while issuing an apology for “erroneously” briefly identifying India as the top Test squad.

India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the opening Test of the four-game series in Nagpur, and the ICC on Wednesday ranked India first in Tests, dropping Australia to second.

“The ICC admits, for a short amount of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website,” it said in a media release.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

The ICC explained that in the most recent rankings update, which came after Zimbabwe’s two-match series against the West Indies, Australia maintained its top status on the list of Test teams.

“Australia will enter the second Test against India in Delhi on Friday, January 17, as the top-ranked side with 126 rating points, 11 more than India’s 115,” the statement stated.

