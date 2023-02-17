Barcelona and Manchester United played to exciting 2-2 draw

Juventus were thwarted by Nantes in a 1-1 draw.

Barcelona and Manchester United battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League play-off encounter on Thursday, while Juventus were defeated by Nantes in a 1-1 draw.

Two European juggernauts that faced off in two Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011 and who are both in superb domestic form clashed in the match at the Camp Nou.

La League leaders Barcelona took the lead five minutes into the second half after the first half ended scoreless thanks to a Marcos Alonso header from a corner.

Three minutes later, though, Marcus Rashford equalized for United by beating Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post and scoring his 13th goal in 15 appearances since the World Cup.

The Premier League side took the lead just before the hour mark thanks to a Jules Kounde own goal, but a Raphinha cross sailed in inside the final quarter of an hour to secure a draw for Barcelona in front of a crowd of over 90,000.

“I thought it was a fantastic game. Two offensive teams, I think it was a Champions League game, if not more,” United manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport. “We must complete it in Old Trafford.”

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was left fuming after his team was denied a penalty due to a handball by Fred.

“It’s a stolen penalty,” Xavi pointed out. “I’m not sure why they don’t call penalties for handball anymore. It appears to be unbelievable.

After receiving a 15-point deduction in Serie A, Juventus’ greatest chance of qualifying for the Champions League again next year may be by winning the Europa League.

The Turin giants are now 12 points below the top four teams at home as a result of this sanction, which the Italian Football Association imposed for what it deemed to be illegal transfer activity intended to artificially raise their accounts.

