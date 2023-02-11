Ben Cutting praises quality of PSL cricket

Australian cricketer Ben Cutting has highly praised the level of cricket in the PSL.

The 36-year-old cricketer has been chosen to play for the Karachi Kings.

The bowling allrounder also stated that he is excited to bowl against Babar Azam.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Australian cricketer Ben Cutting has highly praised the level of cricket in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), describing it as second to none.

The 36-year-old cricketer has been chosen to play for the Karachi Kings in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League. His fourth appearance in the league, having previously played for the Peshawar Zalmi and the Quetta Gladiators.

His wife, Erin Holland, has also joined the PSL family as one of the league’s presenters.

When asked what kept him and his wife returning to Pakistan, the Australian cricketer said it was “the people and culture of Pakistan.”

“We love coming here. This is my fifth visit to Pakistan. I think it’s Aaron’s fifth or sixth as well. So, we look forward to it every year. Coming back to the PSL and the country of Pakistan and the hospitality, the standard of cricket is awesome,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out there in front of the full house, wherever we play, whether it’s Karachi, Multan, now Lahore, Islamabad. It can be very exciting to roll out in front of a local crowd again,” the Australian cricketer added.

When asked about the quality of cricket in the PSL, Ben Cutting stated that the strength of the competition distinguishes this league from others.

“A lot of guys that haven’t been here and played the PSL always ask me what it’s like and the quality of cricket is second to none. You know, every team has got three or four guys that bowl at 140/145. They’ve got excellent spinners and all batters can smack it out of the park. So, it’s always going to be difficult as a bowler you know taking on your caliber of batters,” he said.

Speaking of the Karachi Kings’ strength, he stated that with James Vince joining the squad this year, the Kings have plenty of power, and Sharjeel can also smack it out of the park.

“You got to take what happened in previous seasons for every team with a grain of salt, because the squads are different, the conditions are different. It’s a little bit cool this year. So, we’re not going to look back, We’re going to look forward. I’d like the first couple of games and get into the tournament because what happened last year doesn’t really matter,” he said.

The bowling allrounder also stated that he is excited to bowl against Babar Azam in the tournament because he is always a fantastic challenge and a very competent batter.

Advertisement

“Obviously it’s a bit of a loss to Karachi, but yeah, we fill that gap very, very well,” he said when asked if the Kings will miss Babar Azam this year.

Also Read Mohammad Hasnain set sights on becoming the top bowler in PSL 2023 Mohammad Hasnain set his sights on becoming the top bowler in the...