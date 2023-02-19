Carlos Alcaraz advance to Argentina Open semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in straight sets on Friday.

He advance to the Argentina Open semifinals despite the chilly.

Cameron Norrie will compete against Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas.

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, defeated Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in straight sets on Friday to advance to the Argentina Open semifinals despite the chilly, damp weather.

The second-ranked player in the world from Spain, who is playing tennis again this week in Buenos Aires after a four-month injury hiatus, breezed into the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph.

After a week of extreme weather changes in Buenos Aires, when temperatures ranged from 38.1 C (100.6 F) on Sunday to 7.9 C (46.2 F) on Thursday, Friday’s quarterfinals were held in frigid conditions.

Even so, some 5,000 spectators packed the Guillermo Vilas court at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club to watch Alcaraz advance to the round of 16.

Alcaraz, who had appeared sluggish in his tournament debut on Wednesday, got off to a strong start and led 3-0 before ceding control and allowing Lajovic to tie the score at 4-4.

After holding and breaking Lajovic, the 19-year-old won the opening set.

Advertisement

Alcaraz played well in the second set, quickly building a sizable lead before winning with a forehand winner that has become his trademark.

“Everything was completely different from what we were used to – there was rain and it was cold,” said Alcaraz of the weather.

Advertisement

“But the tennis player’s day-to-day duty is to adjust to the surroundings, and I think a beautiful match came out.

“I competed extremely well and played at a high level, but I want to keep developing in the semi-finals.”

In the last four, Alcaraz will face either Argentine fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo or Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

On the other side of the draw, British qualifier Cameron Norrie will compete against Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas for a spot in the championship round.

In their quarterfinal, Varillas defeated third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.

To advance to the semi-finals, second seed Norrie defeated Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

Advertisement

Also Read Carlos Alcaraz dedicated to climb back in ATP Rankings Carlos Alcaraz is eager to resume play after a 4-month absence. That...