Carlos Alcaraz dedicated to climb back in ATP Rankings

Carlos Alcaraz is eager to resume play after a four-month absence that cost him the top spot in the ATP Rankings. He is keen to move back up the rankings as he makes his season debut at the Argentina Open.

The 19-year-old has a breakthrough year in 2022 when he captured his first Grand Slam at the US Open and rocketed to the top of the world rankings. He did, however, miss the opening major of the 2023 season because to a ruptured abdominal muscle in his right leg, which he sustained at the Paris Masters in November.

As a result, when Djokovic won the Australian Open to retake the top rank in January, the Spaniard dropped to number two.

“It has been a long time (I spent) at No. 1. Now it’s a goal for me to recover No. 1 and try to do my best in these tournaments to be back on that number. I’m looking for that,”Alcaraz was quoted as saying by the ATP tour.

The World No. 2 is aware that the path to achieving that goal will not be simple, but he is eager to take on the task of catching Djokovic, whom he greatly admires.

“He has no weaknesses. Every shot, it’s amazing”, Alcaraz said. “His physical condition is amazing, his mental condition is amazing. He’s like a god and I admire him over the years staying at the same level, staying at the top. It’s really, really difficult and I admire that.” Djokovic (7,070) holds an 840-point advantage over Alcaraz (6,230) in the ATP Live Rankings. But for now, the Spanish teen is focussed on making his return to action in Argentina.

“I’m feeling great. I’m getting used to these conditions, to play with the best players, so at the moment I’m feeling well. It’s tough to play my first tournament after a long time for me, after four months. So, it’s going to be really, really tough to win the tournament or be close to winning. My hope is to feel that I am okay with the injury, with my body and try to play well,” he said.

Alcaraz will compete against Serbian Laslo Djere, who won the opening round match against Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4. The two will face off in their first ATP Head-to-Head match.

