Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran

The replacements for Nicholas Pooran as the one-day international and T20I skipper have been announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Pooran resigned as captain for both white-ball forms in November following the West Indies’ early elimination from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

If the Maroons can make it to the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India in 2023, Shai Hope will replace the wicketkeeper-batter as the team’s ODI captain.

“To lead a team that is of such incredible significance not only to myself and my teammates but to our legion of fans the world over is something one dreams of as a child,” Hope said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies.

“I would like to thank CWI for entrusting me with this immense opportunity. To navigate West Indies cricket in the right direction will be my fundamental priority and a task that I shall be unwaveringly committed to. With the support of my teammates and our dedicated fans, I look forward to a long and fulfilling tenure as captain.”

Hope has played in 104 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for the West Indies, and he has frequently held the position of vice-captain.

In addition, he was chosen for the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2022 due to his exceptional individual achievements.

Rovman Powell, who took up the role in a T20I for the first time in New Zealand last year, will be in charge of the T20I team in the meanwhile.

In preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, which West Indies is co-hosting, Powell aims to form a side.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful to be given this amazing opportunity to lead the West Indies,” he said. “For me, this is a huge vote of confidence and I see this as the greatest honour of my career. To be asked to ‘carry the flag’ for the people of the Caribbean, there’s no bigger role in cricket in the region — a job previously held by some of the greatest servants of West Indies cricket.

“I also want to thank CWI for allowing me to guide the team in the coming years as we set sights on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

