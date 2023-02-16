Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran
Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran

Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran

Articles
Advertisement
Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran

Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran

Advertisement
  • Pooran replacement as ODI and T20I skipper have been announced.
  • Shai Hope will replace the wicketkeeper-batter as the team’s ODI captain
  • Rovman Powell will take charge of the T20I team.
Advertisement

The replacements for Nicholas Pooran as the one-day international and T20I skipper have been announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Pooran resigned as captain for both white-ball forms in November following the West Indies’ early elimination from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

If the Maroons can make it to the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India in 2023, Shai Hope will replace the wicketkeeper-batter as the team’s ODI captain.

“To lead a team that is of such incredible significance not only to myself and my teammates but to our legion of fans the world over is something one dreams of as a child,” Hope said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies.

“I would like to thank CWI for entrusting me with this immense opportunity. To navigate West Indies cricket in the right direction will be my fundamental priority and a task that I shall be unwaveringly committed to. With the support of my teammates and our dedicated fans, I look forward to a long and fulfilling tenure as captain.”

Hope has played in 104 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for the West Indies, and he has frequently held the position of vice-captain.

Advertisement

In addition, he was chosen for the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2022 due to his exceptional individual achievements.

Rovman Powell, who took up the role in a T20I for the first time in New Zealand last year, will be in charge of the T20I team in the meanwhile.

In preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, which West Indies is co-hosting, Powell aims to form a side.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful to be given this amazing opportunity to lead the West Indies,” he said. “For me, this is a huge vote of confidence and I see this as the greatest honour of my career. To be asked to ‘carry the flag’ for the people of the Caribbean, there’s no bigger role in cricket in the region — a job previously held by some of the greatest servants of West Indies cricket.

“I also want to thank CWI for allowing me to guide the team in the coming years as we set sights on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

Also Read

Shai Hope and Rovman Powell break up Windies’ white-ball captaincy
Shai Hope and Rovman Powell break up Windies’ white-ball captaincy

Shai Hope and Rovman Powel appointed as the new captains of the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4
PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4
PSL 2023: Islamabad United won against Karachi Kings by 4 wickets
PSL 2023: Islamabad United won against Karachi Kings by 4 wickets
KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target
KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target "174" for Islamabad United | PSL 2023
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Squad | KK vs IU Full Squad today | Match 4
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Squad | KK vs IU Full Squad today | Match 4
KK vs IU Match 4: Islamabad United Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
KK vs IU Match 4: Islamabad United Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story