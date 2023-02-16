David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars’ efforts to develop cricket talent

Wiese believes the team’s bowling attack is one of the strongest in the league.

David Wiese, a South African-born Namibian player, has praised Lahore Qalandars’ attempts to cultivate cricket talent.

Wiese told the media on the sidelines of Qalandars’ practise session that his team’s bowling attack is one of the strongest in the league and that he is looking forward to a successful season.

“I am happy to be back, this is my sixth year now with Qalandars. So, it’s a place where I’ve come in, where I’ve enjoyed playing, where I’ve enjoyed my time with the team, and now that we’re back as defending champs, things are a little different for us.

“We, the squad that everyone is after, suddenly have a target on our back. “Hopefully, we can put in a couple more strong performances and put ourselves in a good position heading into the latter stages of the competition,” said the all-rounder who has represented both South Africa and Namibia.

When asked about Qalandars’ bowing attack, the all-rounder stated that bowling is the team’s strength and that it is one of the most powerful attacks in the world.

“Over the years, one of our strengths has been our bowling attack, notably the death bowling. We saw how Shaheen and Zaman used their skills in the death overs to win us the game the other night. So we have one of the best bowling attacks in the league, and Rashid Khan’s addition further adds to that. So, I believe we’ve covered all of our bases this season,” he remarked.

Wiese joined the Qalandars in 2018 after playing one game for the Karachi Kings in 2017, and he hasn’t joined any other teams afterwards.

He has experience in the IPL and CPL prior to the PSL and believes that Qalandars gave him the chance when he wasn’t participating in as many tournaments.

Weise was offered contracts in the BPL, Mzansi Super League, and SLPL following his 2018 season with Qalandars.

“Lahore has been the team that offered me opportunity when I wasn’t playing in a lot of the leagues. They supported me, and I’ve thankfully done well for them. I’ve had success with, and it’s a team that has always supported me and believed in me. “I’m grateful for that,” he replied.

“The Qalandars have always prioritized talent development. And, we see it with the PDP programmes that they have, individuals going through the talent development, like Haris Rauf, who demonstrates that there’s so much potential out there that Qalandars have been able to find,” added the Namibian cricketer.

On September 19, Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in Karachi. According to David Wiese, it would be a thrilling match between two major cities.

In the beginning, we weren’t very successful against them, but in recent years, we’ve had good results, he remarked.

He also gave Qalandars’ young skipper Shaheen high accolades. Shaheen has a good cricketing intellect, according to Shah Afridi.

“Tactically, he backs himself and his instincts, and most of the time he gets a glance. Everyone was amazed by how excellent of a captain he was last season. Another thing that strikes me about Shaheen is his willingness to seek advise from others. He is not hesitant to seek out other people’s perspectives. And then he considers their advice and makes his own judgement, which is the mark of a good captain and leader,” he said.

