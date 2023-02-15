David Wiese showed optimism about back to Pakistan to retain PSL title

David Wiese is an all-rounder for Lahore Qalandars.

He praised the team’s effort after their victory over Multan Sultans.

Fakhar Zaman’s 50 and Zaman Khan’s outstanding final over helped them to win.

David Wiese, an all-rounder for Lahore Qalandars, said it was nice to be back in Pakistan to defend the championship with his team after their victory over Multan Sultans in the opening match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

In a replay of the title game from the previous year, the Qalandars defeated the Sultans in Multan by one run.

The Namibian all-rounder Wiese praised the Qalandars’ effort last night on Twitter after his team won the opening match.

Taking to twitter he wrote:

It's great to be back in Pakistan to defend our @thePSLt20 trophy!! Was a close one last night but nice to get off to a winning start!! @iShaheenAfridi @HarisRauf14 @ZamanKhanPak we're amazing in the death overs!! As always well batted @FakharZamanLive @lahoreqalandars — David Wiese (@David_Wiese) February 14, 2023

After being given the opportunity to bat first, the defending champions set a challenging target of 176 runs before limiting the opposition to 174 runs in 20 overs, helped by Fakhar Zaman’s fifty and Zaman Khan’s outstanding final over.

In order to win it for his team and launch the title defence on a positive note, young Zaman batted left-handed and scored 66 runs off 42 balls, including three boundaries and five maximums.

On February 12, the day before the PSL 8 season opening against Multan Sultans, Wiese won the inaugural International League T20 with Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium. He then joined the Qalandars.

The Qalandars are aiming to become the first team to win consecutive PSL championships.

The PSL 8 began at the Multan Cricket Stadium following a dazzling opening ceremony that was hailed as the “best-ever”; this should be emphasised.

Eleven games will be played in Rawalpindi, nine games each in Karachi and Lahore, and five games in Multan.

Matches in the afternoon will begin at 2 p.m. local time, while matches in the evening will begin at 7 p.m. in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Multan’s evening bouts will start around six o’clock.

It is important to note that the winner will not only receive the Supernova Trophy but also a check for Rs120 million, with the runners-up receiving a check for Rs48 million.

