DG PSB position eight shortlisted individuals

The committee established by the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has asked the candidates to appear for interviews on February 24. A total of eight individuals have been shortlisted for the position of Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) director general.

Col. (r) Asif Zaman, the DG appointed under the PTI administration, was fired, leaving the position vacant.

It should be noted that Col. Asif Zaman’s contract as the DG PSB was terminated by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the advice of the Ministry of IPC since he did not carry out his responsibilities in accordance with the assigned mandate.

Candidates summoned for interviews include Flt Lt (r) Bakhtiar Muhammad, Bahr-e-Karam, Amjad Farooq, Syed Guhar Raza Zaidi, Nasir Abbas Khan, Mohammad Shoaib, Muhammad Ajaz, and Meesaq Arif.

Over 30 individuals were initially shortlisted for review. The committee, led by the Secretary IPC, spent time scrutinising the aspirants’ paperwork before selecting eight for the final interview.

“Yes, we have invited all of the shortlisted individuals to an interview on February 24. “We received a really positive response from the candidates, with the most deserving people being shortlisted for the final interview,” remarked a committee member.

Today, Mohammad Ibrar serves as the acting DG and manages the position on a temporary basis.

“This is one of the most essential administration roles in the sports hierarchy and requires a careful investigation. We have been working to select the most qualified applicant for the position ever since the position became open. Nonetheless, a system exists for such a significant appointment. “We went through the system and shortlisted names for the final interview,” the official added.

He continued by saying that the credentials of all the finalists were strong.

“All have strong credentials, which is why they were chosen for the short list. The ultimate name will now be decided by the committee members, he continued.

