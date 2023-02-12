Dwayne Bravo will perform Quetta Gladiators’ PSL anthem

The song was created by Bravo in 2019.

Dwayne Bravo, a former cricketer for West Indies, will sing the Quetta Gladiators’ official anthem for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Bravo said in a video message that he will be performing the Gladiators song once more.

“This time of year has here. PSL eighth season. The Quetta Gladiators’ official team song will be performed by champion DJ Bravo. Get accustomed to it; it’s coming shortly. Champion DJ Bravo supports Quetta Gladiators wholeheartedly “said he.

The Gladiators’ anthem, “We The Gladiators,” was created by Bravo in 2019. That year, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Gladiators won the PSL championship for the first time. Bravo was a member of the victorious team.

Moin Khan, the head coach of the Quetta Gladiators, is optimistic about his team’s ability to rebound this season.

“This time around, we have a lot of incredibly talented players. I am aware that in the previous two seasons, we fell short. But this time, we’ll work hard to bounce back “In a press conference, he informed the journalists.

“It was a very momentous moment for us when we first won the title in 2019. We’re game for reliving that event with all the players “Added he.

Since 2020, Gladiators have been unable to advance to the playoffs.

