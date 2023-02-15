Ferrari introduced new SF-23 Formula One vehicle for next season

Advertisement
Ferrari presented their new SF-23 car for the Formula One season on Tuesday at their Maranello headquarters, with the Scuderia aiming for Red Bull and world champion Max Verstappen.

Last year, the Scuderia ended in second place in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships despite a season full of mistakes, far behind Red Bull, whose star driver Verstappen easily regained his title.

“Obviously, the goal is to win,” said driver Charles Leclerc, who took the SF-23 for a lap around the Maranello track in front of some of the team’s ardent fans.

“The joy of victory pushes me, and it motivates the entire squad. I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and compete for the championship.”

After Mattia Binotto’s resignation in November, team principal Frederic Vasseur assumed control in December. This will be his first season in that position.

Last season’s regular mistakes, like as pitlane blunders and reliability difficulties that hindered Leclerc’s effort to stay up with Verstappen, were attributed to Binotto.

In the first three Grands Prix, Ferrari had two victories, but Red Bull and Verstappen quickly overtook them. Verstappen eventually finished 146 points ahead of Leclerc to win the drivers’ championship.

Aerodynamics and engine reliability, which were two major issues with the previous model, are being improved with the new automobile.

“You can feel the burden for the team, it’s a great honour, but at the end of the day, what matters is success,” said Frenchman Vasseur.

“We want to deliver and I don’t want to be happy just because I’m at Ferrari, the most thing is to win.

“It’s no secret that last year’s engine wasn’t the best, but we’ve done a nice job and we’re ready for the season.”

Phillippe Streiffex, Formula One driver, died at age 67
Phillippe Streiffex, Formula One driver, died at age 67

Streiff was paralysed in a 1989 testing accident in Brazil. He had...

