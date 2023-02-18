Advertisement
  FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots
 FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots

 FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots

 FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots

 FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots

  • 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Playoffs, which will last until February 23.
  • Ten teams will compete in the playoffs.
  • Only the three group winners will advance to the world championship.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Playoffs, which will last until February 23 and fill the final three spots in the 32-team championships, which will be held from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand, got underway in Auckland and Hamilton.

Ten teams will compete in the playoffs, but only the three group winners will advance to the world championship.

Round-robin play will not be used for the playoffs. Instead, Portugal will compete for a spot in Group A against the victor of a match between Cameroon and Thailand.

Senegal and Haiti will compete in Group B for the chance to take on Chile, while Chinese Taipei and Paraguay and Papua New Guinea and Panama will compete for the ticket in Group C.

The first-ever 32-team women’s World Cup will take place in ten locations spread across nine host cities in Australia and New Zealand.

China was placed in Group D with the stern competition of England and Denmark. The play-offs Group B winner will be the final team in Group D.

In pre-playoff games for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Portugal defeated New Zealand 5-0 and Argentina defeated Chile 4-0 earlier on Friday.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup playoff event is being organised for the first time ever to determine qualifying.

There will also be a number of friendly games in Auckland and Hamilton.

