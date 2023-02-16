First hockey affairs meeting canceled as Khawaja Junaid is absence

The Pakistan Sports Board had no choice but to reschedule the meeting.

PSB send the situation to the PM Office for additional assistance.

The PHF last month banned former manager and Olympian Khawaja Junaid.

Advertisement

The Performance Evaluation Committee’s first meeting on hockey-related matters was postponed on Wednesday because to the uproar that followed the deletion of Khawaja Junaid’s name as a member of the group.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been informed of the situation, and he will make the ultimate decision.

According to well-placed sources, one of the committee’s senior members took a strong stance against the exclusion of Khawaja Junaid and threatened to boycott sessions that went beyond the notification sent by the PM Office on January 26.

“We will not attend any meeting that is in conflict with the notification. “We will not attend the meeting unless and until we receive a new notification from the patron-in-chief on any such modification,” he warned Pakistan Sports Board officials.

Khawaja Junaid, who won the World Cup in 1994, was warned by phone Tuesday evening not to travel to Islamabad for the meeting. When other committee members were informed of the development, one of them refused to attend a meeting that did not include all of the members until a new notification was given.

“The PSB had no choice except to reschedule the meeting and send the situation to the PM Office for additional assistance,” a PSB official explained.

Advertisement

“Khawaja Junaid’s issue has now been referred to the PM Office. We would be able to convene the meeting after we received a new order. It is pointless to hold the meeting at this point. “Once the situation is resolved, we will be able to begin procedures,” a PSB official told ‘The News’.

‘The News’ has learned that the PM Office has contacted the committee members about the problem.

The question of who withheld Khawaja Junaid’s name from the committee members remains unresolved.

Junaid’s exclusion or inclusion is expected to be decided within a few days, after which the dates of the committee’s maiden meeting will be publicized.

It should be mentioned that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) last month banned former manager and Olympian Junaid for life.

The PHF Inquiry Committee made the choice on Tuesday in response to the error of fielding 12 players against Japan in an Asia Cup match last year.

Advertisement

When Junaid managed the national team at the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s team was unable to advance to the super four, which prevented them from competing in the World Cup.

When one of the Green Shirts’ goals against Japan in the Asia Cup was overturned because there were 12 players on the field rather than 11, the Green Shirts lost a crucial match.

Also Read Khawaja Junaid given life time suspension by PHF PHF bans Khawaja Junaid for life after incident at Asia Cup 2022....