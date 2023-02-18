Advertisement
  • “Grateful for PCB Management Committee Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi’s kind gesture” says Dahani
  • Najam Sethi paid  Dahani a visit to inquire about the pacer’s injury.
  • Dahani sustained an finger fracture during Multan’s opening clash.
  • He extended his gratitude to Sethi for his kind gesture.
Najam Sethi, the chairman of the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), visited Shahnawaz Dahani on Saturday to find out more about the pacer’s injury.

After breaking a finger in Multan’s opening match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Lahore Qalandars, Dahani was unable to participate in the event.

In the reigning champions’ one-run victory over Lahore Qalandars on Monday, Sikandar Raza’s shot caused Dahani to sustain a finger injury.

The pacer underwent surgery on February 16 in Karachi as a result of the damage.

Sethi stopped by Dahani in the interim to check on his well-being and healing.

Following the encounter, Dahani thanked Sethi for coming to see him on his official Twitter account.

“Grateful for PCB Management Committee Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi’s kind gesture, on the road to recovery and eager to be back on the field soon. Inshallah!” he wrote.

The pacer had earlier expressed regret at having to leave his side due to the injury and promised to return shortly.

“I am very sad to leave my team Multan Sultans for a while, to get my pinky finger operated & comeback as soon as possible. My best wishes to rest of the team, would definitely miss everyone specially my fans. Remember Dahani will be back soon,” he wrote.

It is important to note that Muhammad Ilyas took the place of the Larkana-hailed pacer for the remainder of the season with Multan Sultans.

