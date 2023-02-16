HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Islamabad United Live Streaming | Match 4

Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 2 runs.

Imad Wasim leading the scoring with 80 runs.and Shoaib Malik scoring 52.

Faheem Ashraf has taken 7 wickets in his last 8 games.

HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: In their opening Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 game, Karachi Kings were defeated by 2 runs.

Imad Wasim leads the Karachi Kings in scoring with 80 runs at a 170 strike rate. He has hit seven fours and four sixes. Shoaib Malik has also scored 52 runs with a 152 percent strike rate.

The best bowler for Karachi Kings has been Mir Hamza, who has one wicket while bowling at an average of 13 and a 6.50 economy rate.

Azam Khan leads Islamabad United in runs scored with 284 from his previous 10 games, averaging 31 and 144 on the strike.

Additionally, in his last 7 games, Alex Hales has scored 250 runs.

The top bowler for Islamabad United has been Shadab Khan, who has taken 18 wickets in his previous seven games while bowling at an economy rate of 6.25 and a strike rate of 8.

PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (KK vs IU) Live

In Pakistan

Geo TV and PTV Sports will broadcast the PSL 2023 matches in Pakistan.

In India

The PSL 2023 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. As a result, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD will broadcast the The SonyLiv app will provide access to the live stream.

In Sri Lankans

In Sri Lanka, the PSL 2023 live matches will be broadcast by Sont Six, Peo TV, and Dialog Television.

In Bangladesh

Pakistan Super League 2023 games will be shown live on Bangladesh’s Sony Six channel.

In the United Kingdom (UK),

Sky Sports Cricket will carry live coverage of the Pakistan Super League 2023 in the United Kingdom.

In South African

SuperSport will broadcast the Pakistan Super League 2023 matches live from South Africa.

In United States and Canada

Willow TV will broadcast live coverage of the Pakistan Super League 2023 in the United States and Canada.

Throughout the Caribbean

Flow Sports will broadcast Pakistan Super League 2023 games live from the Caribbean.

In Australia

The Pakistan Super League 2023 will be broadcast live from Australia on Tapmad TV.

In New Zealand

The PSL 2023 will be broadcast live on SKY Sport NZ in New Zealand.

