Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming | Match 6
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming | Match 6

HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming | Match 6

Articles
Advertisement
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming | Match 6

HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming | Match 6

Advertisement
  • Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in the sixth match of the PSL 2023.
  • Quetta Gladiators were defeated by the Multan Sultans by nine wickets.
  • Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by two runs.
Advertisement

HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. The Kings, who finished last season at the bottom of the table, are off to a bad start this season.

They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by two runs when pursuing a 200-run goal, while they were defeated by Islamabad United by four wickets despite reaching 173 runs while batting first.

In their first game of the season, the Quetta Gladiators were defeated by the Multan Sultans by nine wickets. They were bowled out for 110 runs while batting first, with Jason Roy leading the way with 27 off 18.

But the bowlers struggled while defending and managed to get just one wicket. However, they have won three of their last five games against the Kings, including both group-stage matches last season, and are favorites to win this fixture.

PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (KK vs QG) Live

In South African

Advertisement

SuperSport will broadcast the Pakistan Super League 2023 matches live from South Africa.

In United States and Canada

Willow TV will broadcast live coverage of the Pakistan Super League 2023 in the United States and Canada.
Throughout the Caribbean

Flow Sports will broadcast Pakistan Super League 2023 games live from the Caribbean.

In Pakistan

Advertisement

Geo TV and PTV Sports will broadcast the PSL 2023 matches in Pakistan.

In India

The PSL 2023 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. As a result, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD will broadcast the The SonyLiv app will provide access to the live stream.

In Australia

The Pakistan Super League 2023 will be broadcast live from Australia on Tapmad TV.

In New Zealand

Advertisement

The PSL 2023 will be broadcast live on SKY Sport NZ in New Zealand.

In Sri Lankans

In Sri Lanka, the PSL 2023 live matches will be broadcast by Sont Six, Peo TV, and Dialog Television.

In Bangladesh 

Pakistan Super League 2023 games will be shown live on Bangladesh’s Sony Six channel.

In United Kingdom (UK)

Advertisement

Sky Sports Cricket will carry live coverage of the Pakistan Super League 2023 in the United Kingdom.

Also Read

HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have played five matches in the HBL...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Khel Ka Junoon:
Khel Ka Junoon: "PSL 7 was the first time that entire tournament was held in Pakistan" says Raja
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match 6 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match 6 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
MS vs PZ Full Highlights: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match Highlights | Match 5
MS vs PZ Full Highlights: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match Highlights | Match 5
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5
Mikel Arteta urged Premier League to offer clubs protection
Mikel Arteta urged Premier League to offer clubs protection
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story