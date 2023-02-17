HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have played five matches in the HBL PSL 8.

The best bowler for Multan Sultans has been Shahnawaz Dahani.

Harry Brook has scored 264 runs in his last 10 games.

HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: Multan Sultans have won three of the last five meetings between the two teams, while Lahore Qalandars have won two. Multan Sultans were defeated by Lahore Qalandars by 42 runs in their previous meeting.

Mohammad Rizwan is Multan Sultans’ leading run-scorer, having scored 425 runs in his past ten matches at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 124.

Shan Masood has also scored 369 runs in his last ten games.

Khushdil Shah has also taken 14 wickets in his last ten games.

Fakhar Zaman leads the Lahore Qalandars in run-scoring with 340 runs from his previous ten matches at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 134.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been the top bowler for Lahore Qalandars, picking up 14 wickets in his previous ten matches while bowling at a 7.60 economy rate and a strike rate of 17.

Zaman Khan has also taken 14 wickets in his last ten encounters.

PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (MS vs PZ) Live

In South African

SuperSport will broadcast the Pakistan Super League 2023 matches live from South Africa.

In United States and Canada

Willow TV will broadcast live coverage of the Pakistan Super League 2023 in the United States and Canada.

Throughout the Caribbean

Flow Sports will broadcast Pakistan Super League 2023 games live from the Caribbean.

In Pakistan

Geo TV and PTV Sports will broadcast the PSL 2023 matches in Pakistan.

In India

The PSL 2023 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. As a result, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD will broadcast the The SonyLiv app will provide access to the live stream.

In Australia

The Pakistan Super League 2023 will be broadcast live from Australia on Tapmad TV.

In New Zealand

The PSL 2023 will be broadcast live on SKY Sport NZ in New Zealand.

In Sri Lankans In Sri Lanka, the PSL 2023 live matches will be broadcast by Sony Six, Peo TV, and Dialog Television. In Bangladesh Pakistan Super League 2023 games will be shown live on Bangladesh's Sony Six channel. In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports Cricket will carry live coverage of the Pakistan Super League 2023 in the United Kingdom.