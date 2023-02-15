HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming | Match 3

Multan Sultans lost their first PSL 2023 match by one run.

Mohammad Rizwan leading the scoring with 75 runs.

Usama Mir was the top bowler, taking 2 wickets.

HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 inaugural for Multan Sultans was defeated by one run.

Mohammad Rizwan leads the Multan Sultans in scoring with 75 runs at a 150 strike rate. He has one six and eight fours. Additionally, Shan Masood scored 35 runs with a strike rate of 112.

Usama Mir has been Multan Sultans’ top bowler, picking up 2 wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 6.25 and an average of 12.

Jason Roy leads the Quetta Gladiators in run production with 303 runs from his last 6 games, averaging 50 and a 170 strike rate.

In his last 8 games, Ahsan Ali has scored 250 runs.

For the Quetta Gladiators, Naseem Shah has been the top bowler, taking 14 wickets from his past 10 games while maintaining an economy rate of 8.01 and a strike rate of 16.

Additionally, in his last five games, Mohammad Nawaz has taken 6 wickets.

PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (MS vs QG) Live

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the PSL 2023 matches will be broadcast on Geo TV and PTV Sports.

In India

The PSL 2023 will be televised in India on Sony Sports Network. Sony Six and Sony SIX HD will therefore broadcast the The SonyLiv app will offer access to the live stream.

In Sri Lanka

The PSL 2023 live matches will be televised on Sont Six, Peo TV, and Dialog Television in Sri Lanka.

In Bangladesh

The Sony Six channel in Bangladesh will transmit live coverage of Pakistan Super League 2023 games.

In the United Kingdom

Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the Pakistan Super League 2023 live in the United Kingdom.

In South Africa

SuperSport will live stream the Pakistan Super League 2023 matches in South Africa.

In USA and Canada

The Pakistan Super League 2023 will be televised live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada.

In the Caribbean Advertisement Flow Sports will live stream Pakistan Super League 2023 games in the Caribbean. In Australia On Tapmad TV, the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be shown live from Australia. In New Zealand The PSL 2023 will be aired live in New Zealand on SKY Sport NZ.

