HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming | Match 3

HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 2
Peshawar Zalmi have handed over the captaincy to Pakistan captain Babar Azam....
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 inaugural for Multan Sultans was defeated by one run.
Mohammad Rizwan leads the Multan Sultans in scoring with 75 runs at a 150 strike rate. He has one six and eight fours. Additionally, Shan Masood scored 35 runs with a strike rate of 112.
Usama Mir has been Multan Sultans’ top bowler, picking up 2 wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 6.25 and an average of 12.
Jason Roy leads the Quetta Gladiators in run production with 303 runs from his last 6 games, averaging 50 and a 170 strike rate.
In his last 8 games, Ahsan Ali has scored 250 runs.
For the Quetta Gladiators, Naseem Shah has been the top bowler, taking 14 wickets from his past 10 games while maintaining an economy rate of 8.01 and a strike rate of 16.
Additionally, in his last five games, Mohammad Nawaz has taken 6 wickets.
In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the PSL 2023 matches will be broadcast on Geo TV and PTV Sports.
In India
The PSL 2023 will be televised in India on Sony Sports Network. Sony Six and Sony SIX HD will therefore broadcast the The SonyLiv app will offer access to the live stream.
In Sri Lanka
The PSL 2023 live matches will be televised on Sont Six, Peo TV, and Dialog Television in Sri Lanka.
In Bangladesh
The Sony Six channel in Bangladesh will transmit live coverage of Pakistan Super League 2023 games.
In the United Kingdom
Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the Pakistan Super League 2023 live in the United Kingdom.
In South Africa
SuperSport will live stream the Pakistan Super League 2023 matches in South Africa.
In USA and Canada
In the Caribbean
Flow Sports will live stream Pakistan Super League 2023 games in the Caribbean.
In Australia
On Tapmad TV, the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be shown live from Australia.
In New Zealand
The PSL 2023 will be aired live in New Zealand on SKY Sport NZ.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.