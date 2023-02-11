Advertisement
  How to Watch UFC 284 Live: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexender Volkanovski Fight?
How to Watch UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexender Volkanovski Fight?

How to Watch UFC 284 Live – The Octagon will make its historic return to Perth, Western Australia, on Sunday, February 12, for UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI inside RAC Arena.

Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski, Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for-Pound fighter, will face Islam Makhachev, the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, in a five-round championship fight.

Top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title in the afternoon’s co-main event, with the winner facing UFC featherweight champ Volkanovski at a later date.

In Your Country, How Can You Watch UFC 284 Live: Makhachev vs Volkanovski?

You can watch UFC 284 Live Makhachev vs. Volkanovski at UFC 284 Early Prelims begin Saturday, February 11 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass in the United States. The Prelims will air on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Welterweight fight between Jack Della Maddalena (171) and Randy Brown (171)

Heavyweight fight between Justin Tafa (266) and Parker Porter (264)

Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs Alonzo Menifield (Light Heavyweight) (206)

Tyson Pedro (206) vs Modestas Bukauskas (Light Heavyweight) (206)

Josh Culibao (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan at Featherweight (146)

Shannon Ross (125.5) vs. *Kleydson Rodrigues at Flyweight (127)

Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs. Francisco Prado (Lightweight) (154.5)

Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (Featherweight) (146)

Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Elise Reed (Women’s Strawweight) (115.5)

