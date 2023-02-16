ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test

The ICC apologized for erroneously ranking India as the top Test squad.

The second Test between India and Australia begins this Friday.

Rohit Sharma scored 120 in India’s 400.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) apologized for momentarily and “erroneously” ranking India as the top Test squad while stating that Australia remains the top-ranked side worldwide.

India destroyed Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the opening Test in Nagpur, and the ICC announced on Wednesday that the hosts had replaced England as the top Test nation.

Later, the ICC clarified that Australia was still ranked first in Test matches. One-day and Twenty20 rankings are both led by India.

“The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023, that, due to a technical error, India was erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website,” it said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

India will have history on their side when the second Test begins on Friday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla, where they haven’t lost a Test match since 1987.

However, coach Rahul Dravid claimed they won’t get distracted by records and will instead concentrate on the upcoming five days of competition.

“We don’t look at previous history and go back in time,” Dravid told reporters.

“We cannot get carried away by that. Australia is an experienced team and has good players who know they want to come back.”

India dominated Pat Cummins’ Australia over the course of three days in the opening match, moving them closer to securing their spot in the World Test Championship final, which will take place at The Oval in London in June.

To advance to the championship, they must win the series 3-1 or 3-0.

Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first Test due to a back injury, has re-joined the team for the second one.

A perfectly healthy Iyer will enter the XI, according to Dravid.

“We will assess it and tomorrow as well when he comes in for a light hit and see how he feels,” said Dravid.

“But certainly if he is ready to take the load of a five-day Test match, then without doubt, with his performances in the past, he will walk straight into the side.”

With his 120 in India’s 400, captain Rohit Sharma took the initiative in Nagpur. Left-handed all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel then contributed significant blows.

“Ability to put pressure back on bowlers made the difference and that’s what Rohit did,” Dravid said.

“That’s what Axar and Jadeja did very well during that partnership. It is not the only way you can play but in these conditions, being able to put pressure back is important.”

