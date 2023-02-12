ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana excited ahead of clash with India

Fatima Sana is eager for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

She is eager to play her first T20I match in the World Cup.

Bismah Maroof will captain the team for the second time.

Advertisement

Fatima Sana, a bowler for Pakistan, is eager for today’s (Sunday) ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against India.

In preparation for the Group 2 match, which would take place in Cape Town, Fatima was eager to give her all on the pitch.

“I am very excited to play my first T20I match in the World Cup and lead our bowling attack. Obviously playing against India is a special feeling, but we will take it as a normal game and try to give our best shot in the match,” Fatima was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release.

“Fans support is very important and we want them to continue backing the team whether they are in the stadium or watching us from Pakistan. I know the fans really enjoy India-Pakistan contest, so do come to the ground and support our team,” she added.

It should be mentioned that Bismah Maroof will captain the team for the second time in the competition, having done so in the previous one that took place in Australia in 2020. She will compete in the eighth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup alongside opening batter Javeria Khan.

Pakistan squad

Advertisement

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Ghulam Fatima and Kainat Imtiaz

Also Read ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan won toss and decided to bat first against India T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India on Sunday at Newlands....