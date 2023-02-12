Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana excited ahead of clash with India
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana excited ahead of clash with India

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana excited ahead of clash with India

Articles
Advertisement
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana excited ahead of clash with India

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana excited ahead of clash with India

Advertisement
  • Fatima Sana is eager for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
  • She is eager to play her first T20I match in the World Cup.
  • Bismah Maroof will captain the team for the second time.
Advertisement

Fatima Sana, a bowler for Pakistan, is eager for today’s (Sunday) ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against India.

In preparation for the Group 2 match, which would take place in Cape Town, Fatima was eager to give her all on the pitch.

“I am very excited to play my first T20I match in the World Cup and lead our bowling attack. Obviously playing against India is a special feeling, but we will take it as a normal game and try to give our best shot in the match,” Fatima was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release.

“Fans support is very important and we want them to continue backing the team whether they are in the stadium or watching us from Pakistan. I know the fans really enjoy India-Pakistan contest, so do come to the ground and support our team,” she added.

It should be mentioned that Bismah Maroof will captain the team for the second time in the competition, having done so in the previous one that took place in Australia in 2020. She will compete in the eighth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup alongside opening batter Javeria Khan.

Pakistan squad

Advertisement

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Ghulam Fatima and Kainat Imtiaz

Also Read

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan won toss and decided to bat first against India
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan won toss and decided to bat first against India

T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India on Sunday at Newlands....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan won toss and decided to bat first against India
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan won toss and decided to bat first against India
Russia's Makhachev defeated featherweight champion Volkanovski
Russia's Makhachev defeated featherweight champion Volkanovski
PSL 8: Winning team will lift 'Supernova Trophy' and cheque of Rs120 million
PSL 8: Winning team will lift 'Supernova Trophy' and cheque of Rs120 million
Mansoor Rana chosen as director of QHPC
Mansoor Rana chosen as director of QHPC
PCB declared prize money for PSL 8 winner and runner-up
PCB declared prize money for PSL 8 winner and runner-up
Daren Sammy praised Babar Azam as one of top players in world
Daren Sammy praised Babar Azam as one of top players in world
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story