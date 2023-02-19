Imad Wasim stated hope that Kings will advance to PSL playoffs

Karachi Kings lost third straight PSL 8 loss on Saturday.

Imad Wasim, the captain of the Karachi Kings, expressed optimism that his team would reach the playoffs in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League despite a shaky start to the competition.

After Karachi Kings suffered their third straight PSL 8 loss on Saturday, he told the reporters, “We still have seven matches in our hand until the playoffs.”

Our current goal is to win our remaining games and stage a comeback. In difficult circumstances, good teams recover. We’ll do everything we can to make the playoffs.

He discussed the Karachi Kings’ frantic search for their first victory in the competition and the ideal team composition, noting that as soon as they start winning, their chances of making it to the qualifying round will automatically increase.

“We have matchwinners in the team; we just need to find a combination,” he explained.

Previously, Martin Guptill led the Quetta Gladiators to a six-run victory over Karachi Kings, scoring the first century of the PSL 8.

“We gave up too many runs in the closing overs,” Imad stated, crediting Guptill with stealing the game from the Karachi Kings.

“We played bad cricket,” he admitted. “In all three games, we made blunders that cost us. “We played well in parts but couldn’t finish well,” he explained.

The skipper of the Karachi Kings denied feeling under pressure following two losses in a row and vowed to keep fighting till the very last match.

On Sunday at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena, Kings will square off against their bitter rivals Lahore Qalandars in a titanic match.

