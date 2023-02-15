Incomparable Armand Duplantis dreaming of ‘perfect’ vault

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis waves after competing in the men’s pole vault event during the ISTAF indoor athletics meeting in Berlin on February 10, 2023 – AFP

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, the Swedish pole vaulter who holds the world record, claims to be enjoying life and looking for the “ideal” jump.

The American-born Olympic champion said he was still pushing himself after receiving the male World Athlete of the Year award in 2022 after winning the world title in a new world record of 6.21m. He will compete at the Lievin indoor event in northern France on Wednesday.

“I just really enjoy what I’m doing. I really enjoy everything about it, the whole process. This whole thing is so fun. Doing this whole thing is still a dream,” said Duplantis.

“I proved a lot. I don’t think I have much more to prove to anybody, I just have to prove a little bit more to myself.”

Last weekend in Berlin, Duplantis cleared 6.06 meters, but he was unable to break the previous world record of 6.22 meters.

It served as more evidence of his ability to reframe even the most complex occurrences.

Sergey Bubka, a Ukrainian who dominated the event for more than ten years and currently has a top position in the organization that governs the sport, has several of his accomplishments surpassed by the 23-year-old American.

Bubka “probably had a greater career than I did, this far,” according to Duplantis, who is adamant.

“But I think if we were head to head, I think I would beat him a lot more times than he would beat me!”

The Swedish athlete spends his waking hours planning how to make the “perfect jump” that will raise his record to a level that next generations will find difficult to surpass.

“Who knows (when it will come)?” he said. “I don’t think I’ve done it yet, I think I’ve come close. I have to be really, really consistent on my running and on the pushing.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement in a few aspects of the jump. Hopefully, it’s only the beginning of a long career that I’ll have, so I think I’ll be pushing some higher bars in the next few years.”

He is currently enjoying the boisterous Lievin atmosphere, but larger obstacles are waiting for him, like the outdoor world championships in Budapest in August, when he will compete to retain his world championship.

“I love the track here, I love the feeling I have here, and I know it’s a place where you can jump higher,” he said.

