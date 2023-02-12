IND vs AUS: Iceland Cricket poked fun at Indian cricketers

Iceland Cricket poked fun at Indian players after the first Test against Australia.



India easily defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs just three days.

After the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Iceland Cricket poked fun at Indian players.

Before it ever began, the first Test match between Australia and India was the subject of intense criticism. First off, considering that there were five left-handed players in the visiting team’s starting lineup, the Indian cricket board came under fire for “pitch doctoring,” which made it more difficult for left-handed batters.

In the first and second innings, Australia had trouble with the bat but still managed to score 177 and 91 runs, respectively.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was accused of ball tempering during the Test when he applied a soothing ointment to a sore on his bowling hand’s index finger without first seeking permission from the on-field umpires.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) punished Jadeja for the incident by fining him 25% of his match money and docking him a penalty point for breaking the Code of Conduct.

Iceland Cricket, known for their funny Twitter commentary, poked fun at the Indian players during the contentious Test match.

“So, Rohit, Ravi and Ravindra, you can do it in home conditions, but what about on an icy Saturday on Langjökull glacier? It will need more than some ointment on the finger to grip the ball here. Good conditions for bowling the slider, though,” the cricket board wrote.

"So, Rohit, Ravi and Ravindra, you can do it in home conditions, but what about on an icy Saturday on Langjökull glacier? It will need more than some ointment on the finger to grip the ball here. Good conditions for bowling the slider, though," the cricket board wrote.

It is important to note that India easily defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs just three days after the first Test by crushing them with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja.

After the first innings in Nagpur, the hosts held a commanding 223-run advantage. They then skittled out Australia for 91 in a protracted second session to claim a 1-0 series lead.

