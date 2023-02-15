India leaves Australia behind to become No.1 Test team

India has overtaken Australia to take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings

India is the second team to accomplish the feat after South Africa in 2014.

India defeated Australia at Nagpur in the opening Test.

Advertisement

India defeated Pat Cummins’ squad at Nagpur in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, overtaking Australia to take the top spot in Test cricket.

India, previously ranked first in the ODI and T20I formats, has moved up to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings with 115 rating points.

India is the second team to accomplish the feat after South Africa in 2014, and this is the first time it has done it across all formats.

India topped the ODI rankings in January after sweeping New Zealand in a three-match series, and it topped the T20I standings in 2022 after defeating the West Indies 3-0 at home.

With 111 points, Australia is in second place, and England is third (106) overall.

The other position belongs to these teams respectively:

Advertisement

Australia on No. 2

England on No. 3

New Zealand on No. 4

South Africa on 5

West indies on No. 6

while Pakistan takes on No.7

Advertisement

Sri lanka on no 8

Bangladesh on No. 9

and Zimbabwe on No. 10

Also Read Babar Azam reaches career’s 2nd best position in ICC Men’s Test Ranking Babar Azam scored 2-half-centuries in final Test against England. Travis Head has...