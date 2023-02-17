India’s chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after undercover sting

Chetan Sharma the head of cricket selection for India resigned.

Chetan Sharma, the head of cricket selection for India, resigned on Friday after a TV network sting exposed him to allegations of player slander and the widespread usage of illegal injections to pass fitness tests.

In a candid conversation caught on a hidden camera and broadcast on TV, the 57-year-old accused former captain Virat Kohli and former cricket board president Sourav Ganguly of having an ego fight.

Kohli felt he was “bigger than the board” but felt slighted after concluding that Ganguly had forced him out of the white-ball captaincy, Sharma said.

Without providing any additional information, Sharma asserted that doctors working without the cricket board’s approval regularly administered injections to Indian international players to help them pass fitness tests for selection.

“He has given his resignation and it has been accepted,” a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Press Trust of India quoted an unnamed BCCI official who said Sharma’s position had “become untenable” after the sting.

“He resigned voluntarily and wasn’t asked to resign,” PTI reported the official as saying.

When the BCCI fired the whole selection panel in the wake of India’s disastrous T20 World Cup performance in 2018, Sharma was reappointed as chief selector in January. He had previously been appointed in late 2020.

In 1987, the former right-arm medium pacer, who played for India on the international stage until 1994, became the first player to capture three wickets in a Cricket World Cup.

His departure occurs during a busy time for the international calendar, as India is expected to host the ODI World Cup in November and play host to the World Test Championship in July.

