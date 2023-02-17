IPL 16: BBCI announces 2023 edition schedule

The 2023 IPL will feature 70 league stage matches over 52 days.

The 16th season of IPL will return to the home-and-away format.

There will be 18 doubleheaders in the TATA IPL 2023.

Advertisement

A total of 70 league stage matches will be contested over 52 days in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning on March 31 with a titanic battle between the defending champion Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 16th season of India’s cash-rich T20 league will return to the home-and-away format, where all teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games, respectively, in the league stage. The IPL’s final edition in 2022 was held in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

The schedule for the marquee event’s 16th season, which will be played across many 12 venues, was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

📁 #TATAIPL 2023

👇

Advertisement

👇

📂 Save The Dates Gear up to cheer for your favourite teams 🥁 👏 pic.twitter.com/za4J3b3qzc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2023

Advertisement

According to an announcement from BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah on Friday, the first double-header day of the season will be on April 1, when Punjab Kings will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will battle Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

There will be 18 doubleheaders in the TATA IPL 2023, with the day games beginning at 3:30 PM IST and the night games beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

five-time winners On April 2, the Mumbai Indians will begin their season with a road game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. On April 8, Rohit Sharma’s club will face archrival Chennai Super Kings in their maiden home game.

Before playing the remaining home games in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati. The Punjab Kings will play their first five home games at Mohali before playing their final two home games against the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Dharamshala.

The Playoffs and Final schedule and locations will be revealed later. On May 28, 2023, the IPL 2023 championship game will take place.

Also Read Andrew Strauss predicted that IPL would surpass NFL Andrew Strauss predicts that the IPL will surpass the NFL. Strauss spoke...