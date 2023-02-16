Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3
James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3

James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3

Articles
Advertisement
James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3

James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3

Advertisement
  • James Anderson and Stuart Broad led the attack for the 133rd time.
  •  They remain vital weapons for Ben Stokes.
  • Steve Harmison calls it “crazy” that they are still at the peak of their game.
Advertisement

James Anderson continued to be a master with the new ball as the first day of play at Mount Maunganui came to a conclusion, as England had New Zealand for 37-3. He had a great seven-over performance, recording 2-10, which is characteristic of him.

15 years after their debut bowling partnership as England teammates, Anderson and Stuart Broad led the attack for the 133rd time during a tour of New Zealand. They performed admirably alongside Ollie Robinson as the top order of the home team struggled against the pink ball under the lights after Ben Stokes boldly declared with England 325-9.

Even at the ages of 40 and 36, Anderson and Broad remain vital weapons for Stokes, and Steve Harmison, who was on the 2008 New Zealand trip, calls it “crazy” that they are still at the peak of their game.

They are “desperate to continue playing,” according to Harmison, who is commentating on this series from outside of New Zealand, and Anderson has assured him that he “isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Harmison stated to OnlineCricketBetting: “When they were left out of the West Indies squad, I don’t think they expected to play again, let alone together, because they believed England was attempting to move them on.

“Jimmy isn’t leaving anytime soon; he keeps telling me he wants to keep playing and that he doesn’t see the end approaching, which I find crazy. He’s had a smile on his face; I’ve seen him with a smile on his face a couple times in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Also Read

“James Anderson is a superb bowler and my personal favourite” says Rizwan
“James Anderson is a superb bowler and my personal favourite” says Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan gave an  interview with a foreign sports channel James Anderson...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United Squad | KK vs. IU Full Squad today | Match 4
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United Squad | KK vs. IU Full Squad today | Match 4
PSL Schedule 2023, 4th Match - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 4, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 4th Match - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 4, Fixtures, Venues
Thiago Silva chastised Brazilian publication for taunting Fernandez
Thiago Silva chastised Brazilian publication for taunting Fernandez
Cristiano Ronaldo enhanced entire Saudi football industry; Mailson
Cristiano Ronaldo enhanced entire Saudi football industry; Mailson
Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza
Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza
Karim Benzema netted two goals as Real Madrid blasted Elche
Karim Benzema netted two goals as Real Madrid blasted Elche
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story