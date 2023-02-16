James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3

James Anderson and Stuart Broad led the attack for the 133rd time.

James Anderson continued to be a master with the new ball as the first day of play at Mount Maunganui came to a conclusion, as England had New Zealand for 37-3. He had a great seven-over performance, recording 2-10, which is characteristic of him.

15 years after their debut bowling partnership as England teammates, Anderson and Stuart Broad led the attack for the 133rd time during a tour of New Zealand. They performed admirably alongside Ollie Robinson as the top order of the home team struggled against the pink ball under the lights after Ben Stokes boldly declared with England 325-9.

Even at the ages of 40 and 36, Anderson and Broad remain vital weapons for Stokes, and Steve Harmison, who was on the 2008 New Zealand trip, calls it “crazy” that they are still at the peak of their game.

They are “desperate to continue playing,” according to Harmison, who is commentating on this series from outside of New Zealand, and Anderson has assured him that he “isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Harmison stated to OnlineCricketBetting: “When they were left out of the West Indies squad, I don’t think they expected to play again, let alone together, because they believed England was attempting to move them on.

“Jimmy isn’t leaving anytime soon; he keeps telling me he wants to keep playing and that he doesn’t see the end approaching, which I find crazy. He’s had a smile on his face; I’ve seen him with a smile on his face a couple times in New Zealand.

