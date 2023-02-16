Advertisement
Khel Ka Junoon: “Karachi Kings should have send Matthew Wade as opener” says Raja
  • Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets.
  • Ramiz Raja argued that Karachi Kings should have sent Mathew Wade as opener.
  • Mohammad Amir and Musa Khan gave the Karachi Kings their first victories.
Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by a score of four wickets on Thursday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi in the fourth game of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In order to put Islamabad United firmly in control, Azam struck a blazing 44 runs off just 28 balls, while Munro scored 58 runs off just 28 balls.

Mohammad Amir and Musa Khan gave the Karachi Kings their first victories.

“Losing a match in Karachi is a sin for the home team” said Ramiz Raja in Bol News transmission “KHEL KA JUNOON”.

“Karachi Kings should send Matthew Wade as an opener, This wicket is not 170, it is more than 190”

Ramiz Raja sais “Azam Khan scored a brilliant 50 runs off 28 balls”

“Karachi Kings needed to pick chances with the batting, If you make 50 runs on 40 balls then its not enough in todays cricket”

“If you set on pitch then you have to make runs” said Raja

PSL 2023: Islamabad United won against Karachi Kings by 4 wickets
