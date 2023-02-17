Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Khel Ka Junoon: “PSL 7 was the first time that entire tournament was held in Pakistan” says Raja
Khel Ka Junoon: “PSL 7 was the first time that entire tournament was held in Pakistan” says Raja

Khel Ka Junoon: “PSL 7 was the first time that entire tournament was held in Pakistan” says Raja

Articles
Advertisement
Khel Ka Junoon: “PSL 7 was the first time that entire tournament was held in Pakistan” says Raja

Khel Ka Junoon: “PSL 7 was the first time that the entire tournament was held in Pakistan”

Advertisement
  • Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi today by taking advantage of their home ground.
  • Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi.
  • Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will compete in PSL.
Advertisement

Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi today by taking advantage of their home ground.

“The biggest reason for Peshawar Zalmi’s defeat was their bowling, their team needs to work on their bowling, with this bowling attack they will not be able to spend on these pitches”, said Ramiz Raja in Bol News transmission “KHEL KA JUNOON”.

Regarding Tomorrows Match 6, Ramiz Raja said “Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will compete in PSL, both the teams have been defeated, so the morale of the winning team will increase,”

Advertisement

“If the players are not serious during the practice, then the result will be bad during the stressful situation in the match, ” Ramiz Raja and Saqlain Mushtaq explained the reasons for the nine balls from the bowlers during the match.

“The previous PSL was the first time that the entire tournament was held in Pakistan in one go without any untoward incident, which was a huge challenge,” says Rameez Raja.

“It is an honor to sit with such great personalities, it has been a long time since I did ‘political shows’ but I have never had as much fun as I have here”, said Host Jameel Farooqui.

Also Read

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi....

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5
Mikel Arteta urged Premier League to offer clubs protection
Mikel Arteta urged Premier League to offer clubs protection
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
India's chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after undercover sting
India's chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after undercover sting
IPL 16: BBCI announces 2023 edition schedule
IPL 16: BBCI announces 2023 edition schedule
PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5
PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story