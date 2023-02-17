Khel Ka Junoon: “PSL 7 was the first time that the entire tournament was held in Pakistan”

Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi today by taking advantage of their home ground.

Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi.

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will compete in PSL.

“The biggest reason for Peshawar Zalmi’s defeat was their bowling, their team needs to work on their bowling, with this bowling attack they will not be able to spend on these pitches”, said Ramiz Raja in Bol News transmission “KHEL KA JUNOON”.

Regarding Tomorrows Match 6, Ramiz Raja said “Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will compete in PSL, both the teams have been defeated, so the morale of the winning team will increase,”

پی ایس ایل میں کراچی کنگز اور کوئٹہ گلیڈی ایٹرز کی ٹیمیں مدمقابل ہوں گی، دونوں ہی ٹیمیں شکست کھا کر آئی ہیں تو جو بھی ٹیم جیتے گی اس کا مورال بڑھے گا، رمیز راجہ#BOLNews #PZvMS@FarooquiJameel@iramizraja@Saqlain_Mushtaq pic.twitter.com/7WfvicjJOJ — BOL Network (@BOLNETWORK) February 17, 2023

“If the players are not serious during the practice, then the result will be bad during the stressful situation in the match, ” Ramiz Raja and Saqlain Mushtaq explained the reasons for the nine balls from the bowlers during the match.

“The previous PSL was the first time that the entire tournament was held in Pakistan in one go without any untoward incident, which was a huge challenge,” says Rameez Raja.

“It is an honor to sit with such great personalities, it has been a long time since I did ‘political shows’ but I have never had as much fun as I have here”, said Host Jameel Farooqui.

